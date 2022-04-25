Lavrov spoke about how the conflict in Ukraine will end

Lavrov spoke about how the conflict in Ukraine will end

The Ukrainian conflict will end with an agreement but its content will depend on the military situation, said Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister on Monday, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"As in any case during the deployment of the armed forces, of course, everything will end with an agreement, but the parameters of this agreement will be determined by the stage of military operations in which this agreement will take place," he said.

Lavrov also told Russian state television in an interview that Kyiv was only imitating negotiations, according to a transcript published on the foreign ministry’s website.

Lavrov said that there is a connection between the Ukrainian side and the contours of the peace settlement.

"We, of course, want the Ukrainian people to decide for themselves how to live," Lavrov said.

News.Az