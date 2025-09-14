Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to pull France out of crisis

According to the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, the policies of the current French government have led to economic stagnation and unchecked immigration, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve parliament so that the voters could speak up about the country’s future.

"We need elections," she said at a rally in Bordeaux, which was aired on the party’s X page. "The only right decision in the short-term perspective will be to dissolve the National Assembly (lower house of parliament - TASS)."

According to Le Pen, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration.

She also voiced criticism of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for signing an agreement with countries of the South American Common Market (Mercosur) and striking a losing trade deal with US President Donald Trump. Apart from that, she called for lowering contributions of the EU budget and using the saved money to support the working people in France.