Le Pen
Tag:
Le Pen
Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to pull France out of crisis
15 Sep 2025-01:26
Le Pen says Macron is 'finished,' lacks influence domestically and internationally
18 Dec 2024-17:10
Macron’s crisis: Fall of a government and the rise of public distrust
06 Dec 2024-09:30
France’s Le Pen threatens to bring down French government over cost-of-living issues
20 Nov 2024-17:34
French far-right leader Le Pen faces probe into 2022 presidential campaign funding
09 Jul 2024-17:44
Le Pen’s far-right party set to join Orban’s new EU group
08 Jul 2024-17:43
Parliamentary election results trigger protests across France -
VIDEO
08 Jul 2024-09:40
France's leftist New Popular Front wins parliamentary election
08 Jul 2024-08:58
Voters in France head to polls for 2nd round of parliament elections
07 Jul 2024-12:09
‘Fears of violence’: France to deploy 30,000 police after election runoff
05 Jul 2024-10:37
