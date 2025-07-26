Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani, son of Fairuz, dies at 69

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Lebanese composer and playwright Ziad Rahbani, son of the legendary singer Fairuz, has died at the age of 69.

Rahbai is considered one of the most influential innovators in Lebanese music and satirical political theatre, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He began his artistic career in the early 1970s with his first acclaimed play “Sahriyyeh” ("An Evening Gathering"), and later wrote and composed timeless songs for his mother Fairuz, including “Kifak Inta” and “Bala Wala Shi.”

His works were known for their sharp social and political critique, expressed through plays such as “Nazl Al-Sourour,” “A Long American Film,” and “Bema Inno.” He was also recognised for blending oriental music with jazz and classical influences.

News.Az