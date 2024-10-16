Lebanon confirms its first case of cholera during ongoing Israeli offensive.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon has confirmed its first cholera case since the start of the Israeli offensive last month, officials said Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said it was notified on Monday of a potential cholera case in the northern region of Akkar and verified the infection on Wednesday.The infected individual, a woman from the town of Sammouniyeh in Akkar, was hospitalized with severe dehydration and acute watery diarrhea.The ministry is now collecting samples from those in close contact with her to identify any additional infections.The ministry has launched an investigation to determine if water contamination was the source of the cholera outbreak, with water samples already sent for testing.The country will activate its national cholera response plan and implement containment measures, the ministry added.Cholera, a waterborne disease, can cause life-threatening diarrhea, especially in malnourished children under age 5.In October 2022, Lebanon reported its first cholera case since 1993, marking the return of the disease after nearly three decades.The outbreak persisted for several months, with the country officially declaring itself cholera-free in July 2023.This latest case comes amid mass displacement caused by weeks of Israeli attacks since Sept. 23, which has led to overcrowded shelters and heightened concerns about the spread of infectious diseases.Israel last year launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.The conflict spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, on Oct. 1 Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

