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The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted former FBI Director James Comey for a second time, a source familiar with the case revealed on Tuesday.

The specific charges were ​not yet clear, nor was ​it clear where the case would be ⁠brought, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fox News, citing unnamed sources, reported ​the case was about a social ​media post Comey made last year that Trump allies interpreted as threatening.

The indictment would mark the ​second time the Justice Department under ​Trump has indicted Comey, a longtime foe of ‌President ⁠Donald Trump.

Comey was charged with making a false statement and obstructing Congress in September, but a federal judge ​dismissed the ​case after ⁠finding that the prosecutor who secured the indictment was not ​lawfully appointed.

The Justice Department has ​been ⁠under pressure to bring criminal charges against Trump's perceived political enemies, particularly after ⁠Trump ​fired former Attorney General ​Pam Bondi earlier this month.

News.Az