Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes claim at least 274 lives

Lebanese health authorities reported on Monday that at least 274 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across various locations, marking the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

After some of the heaviest cross-border exchanges of fire since the hostilities flared, Israel warned people to evacuate areas where it claimed Hezbollah was storing weapons.After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier, from where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of its ally Hamas.“The actions will continue until we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video published by his office, setting the stage for a long conflict as Hezbollah has vowed to fight on until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.“These are days in which the Israeli public will have to show composure.”

