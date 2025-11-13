LeBron James nears Lakers return after G League practice

+ ↺ − 16 px

LeBron James moved closer to making his season debut with the Los Angeles Lakers after participating in a practice session with the team’s G League affiliate in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The four-time NBA champion has been sidelined this season due to sciatica, a nerve issue affecting the lower right side of his body.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said James practiced with the South Bay Lakers, James' first practice action of the season. Redick told reporters about the practice before the Lakers played at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. He said reports he received were that James looked good.



"He was able to participate in the practice," Redick said. "Got up and down a little bit with just some, like, warmup transition drills and progressed to 5-on-5 in the half court, and got, I think about 12 to 15 possessions of live 5-on-5 contact."

James, who is entering his 23rd NBA season, is the league's all-time scoring leader. The Lakers have won eight of their first 11 games without him.

