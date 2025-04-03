Yandex metrika counter

LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry’s historic 52-point game with one-word comment

  • Sports
  • Share
LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry’s historic 52-point game with one-word comment
Photo: Fox Sports

The Golden State Warriors are heading into Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with strong momentum following a dominant win over the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to a historic 52-point performance by Steph Curry, who also added 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Following Curry's standout performance, praise poured in from players and media outlets alike, including LeBron James, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 21-time All-Star reacted to ESPN’s celebratory Instagram post with a one-word comment: "COOKED!!"

Despite being in the latter stages of their careers, Curry (37) and James (40) remain among the league’s elite players. Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals, shooting 44.6% from the field in 63 games this season.

Meanwhile, James is putting up 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 51.0% shooting. Both James and Curry have developed one of the most iconic rivalries in NBA history, notably facing each other in four straight NBA finals during James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

The two superstars will go head-to-head once again on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, as the Lakers and Warriors battle for playoff positioning in the tightly contested Western Conference. LA have won all three games against Golden State this season and will look to complete the series sweep.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      