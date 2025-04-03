LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry’s historic 52-point game with one-word comment

Following Curry's standout performance, praise poured in from players and media outlets alike, including LeBron James, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 21-time All-Star reacted to ESPN’s celebratory Instagram post with a one-word comment: "COOKED!!"

LeBron praises Steph for his 50 piece tonight pic.twitter.com/GGCuSqhb2w — (@BronGotGame) April 2, 2025

Despite being in the latter stages of their careers, Curry (37) and James (40) remain among the league’s elite players. Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals, shooting 44.6% from the field in 63 games this season.

Meanwhile, James is putting up 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 51.0% shooting. Both James and Curry have developed one of the most iconic rivalries in NBA history, notably facing each other in four straight NBA finals during James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The two superstars will go head-to-head once again on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, as the Lakers and Warriors battle for playoff positioning in the tightly contested Western Conference. LA have won all three games against Golden State this season and will look to complete the series sweep.