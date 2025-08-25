Lithuania forms new ruling coalition

Together the three groups in the proposed new government hold 82 of the 141 seats in the Seimas.

The previous coalition fell apart after the Democrats announced they wouldn’t continue in government with Dawn of Nemunas. The latter party is led by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, who has been barred from handling classified information and was found guilty of antisemitic statements. The Social Democrats in turn ditched the Democrats, their former allies.

The government reshuffle follows the July 31 resignation of Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas amid allegations of shady financial dealings. His Social Democrats put forward political newcomer and trade union veteran Inga Ruginienė to replace him.

President Gitanas Nausėda has backed the nomination, with a parliamentary vote set for Aug. 26. If confirmed, Ruginienė will have 15 days to unveil her Cabinet — approved by the president — and submit the government’s program to the parliament.

That same day, Vilnius will host a protest against the new coalition, with a permit issued for up to 10,000 participants.