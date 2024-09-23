Lithuania hosts large-scale NATO military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

International artillery support exercises, named Fire Thunder 2024, will kick off on September 23 across three military training grounds in Lithuania.

The drills will be held at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Švenčionys District (Pabrade), as well as at training grounds in Kairiai (Klaipėda District) and Kazlų Rūda, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Running until September 27, the exercises will involve the Lithuanian Army's artillery units alongside military personnel and equipment from NATO's enhanced forward presence in Lithuania, including the 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment of the US Army. Military officials stated that the drills aim to train and evaluate the units' capabilities to conduct fire missions from concealed positions while improving coordination among allied artillery support units.Live-fire exercises will occur at the Kairiai and Pabrade training areas, employing both Lithuanian and allied artillery systems and mortars. Additionally, joint fire support management specialists will conduct training at the Kazlų Rūda training ground.

News.Az