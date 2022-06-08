Lithuania sends another batch of military equipment to Ukraine

Lithuania sends another batch of military equipment to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania will deliver 20 more M113 armored vehicles to Ukraine in the coming days, said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The minister noted that some 20 armored vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has provided Kyiv with a large number of machine guns, pistols, helmets and armored jackets.

Lithuania also refused to import electricity from Russia. Last month, the operator of the Nord Pool electricity exchange decided to suspend trading in Russian-produced electricity by Inter RAO.

News.Az