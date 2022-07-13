Lithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods trade to Kaliningrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union member Lithuania will adhere to the EU executive's advice that sanctioned Russian goods can transit to the Kaliningrad exclave, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The European Commission made the announcement earlier on Wednesday, after weeks of tensions between Moscow, Lithuania and the European Union which tested Europe's resolve to enforce sanctions on Russia.

Kaliningrad, which is bordered by EU states and relies on railways and roads through Lithuania for most goods, has been cut off from some freight transport from mainland Russia since June 17 under sanctions imposed by Brussels.

News.Az