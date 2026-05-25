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At least 4 killed, 4 wounded in northern Philippines shooting

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At least 4 killed, 4 wounded in northern Philippines shooting
Source: PNA

Four people, including a police officer, were killed and four others wounded in a shooting incident on Sunday night during a town fiesta celebration in the northern Philippines' Isabela province, police said Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police said the victims were attending a fiesta gathering in front of the house of the killed police officer around 7:50 p.m. Sunday when unidentified gunmen suddenly opened fire on them.

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Police said the suspects fled in a van and two motorcycles after the attack.

Police recovered seven cartridge cases from the scene, and an investigation is underway.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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