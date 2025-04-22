Lockheed Martin beats earnings forecast, shares surge
Lockheed Martin reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, fueled by steady demand for its missile systems and fighter jets.
The defense giant also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, signaling continued confidence in its performance, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.
Shares of Lockheed were up 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the company posted earnings per share of $7.28, beating Wall Street analyst expectations of $6.34.
Still, defense contractors have benefited from a surge in demand for weapons against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.
Legacy companies in the sector are also expected to get a potential boost from U.S. President Donald Trump’s review of military equipment export rules that he is seeking to ease.
Lockheed’s aerospace business, which makes the F-35 fighter jet, posted a 3.1% rise in sales in the first quarter.
The F-35 program has been beset by delays in rolling out a technology upgrade to give the jet better displays and processing capabilities for its electronic systems.
The company’s net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $7.28 per share, in the quarter, from about $1.55 billion, or $6.39 per share, a year earlier.
Despite an uncertain environment, some experts believe a higher U.S. defense budget will aid revenues at contractors by improving backlogs on key programs.