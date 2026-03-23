London Jewish community ambulances set ablaze in antisemitic attack, PM says -VIDEO

The London Fire Brigade said it deployed six fire engines and 40 firefighters to the scene. Multiple cylinders on the vehicles exploded, causing windows to shatter in a nearby apartment block. No injuries were reported, News.Az report, citing Reuters.

The SITE Intelligence website said an Iran-aligned multinational militant group calling itself the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand had claimed responsibility for the attack near a synagogue in Golders Green. It said the group had been behind similar incidents in Belgium, Greece and the Netherlands.

Starmer condemned the attack, saying: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Israel’s embassy in Britain said antisemitism was widespread in London and described the firebombing of ambulances as the result of years of hate being tolerated.