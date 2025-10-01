News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Keir Starmer
Tag:
Keir Starmer
UK, France agree on troop deployment in Ukraine after peace deal
07 Jan 2026-09:51
Starmer rejects EU customs union after Labour Brexit revolt
10 Dec 2025-18:58
Starmer pushes EU human rights reform on migration
10 Dec 2025-14:02
UK, Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s future in talks
08 Dec 2025-11:45
Starmer defends budget, rejects misleading claims
01 Dec 2025-17:15
Britain approves major new film studio near London despite local objections
26 Nov 2025-15:45
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces crucial test as tax-heavy budget nears
25 Nov 2025-10:15
Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan
23 Nov 2025-16:33
Former UK deputy premier involved in plot against Starmer - newspaper
16 Nov 2025-14:56
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting denies leadership challenge against PM Starmer
12 Nov 2025-11:59
Latest News
US moves to seize Olina tanker near Trinidad amid oil crackdown
Ski legend Hirscher withdraws from Olympics, ends season
Stablecoin firm Rain valued at $1.95B after $250M raise
Investigation under way after Portland shooting involving federal agents
How breakthroughs and disruptions in artificial intelligence are reshaping big tech and everyday life
Turkish low-cost carrier AJet cancels flights to Tehran
Polish farmers protest Mercosur trade deal in Warsaw
Six pilot whales die in New Zealand mass stranding
Winter storm kills 3, halts trains and schools in Germany
How geopolitical escalations and ceasefire talks shape global stability in an era of permanent crisis
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31