London mayor election: Sadiq Khan clinches historic third term

Mr Khan, who was first elected in May 2016, beat his Conservative rival Susan Hall by more than 276,000 votes - representing a swing of 3.2% to Labour.He won nine of the 14 constituencies including two gains from the Tories.More than 2.4m votes were cast reflecting a turnout of 42.8% - ever so slightly down compared to the 2021 mayoral election.Speaking after his victory was declared at City Hall in east London, Mr Khan said: "It is the honour of my life to serve the city that I love.""I am beyond humbled right now," he added. "It has been a difficult few months."We faced a campaign of non-stop negativity. I am proud we answered fearmongering with facts."It is truly an honour to be re-elected for a third term and an increased margin of victory. Today is not about making history it is about shaping our future."Mr Khan also used his victory speech to urge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election.His main rival Ms Hall then congratulated Mr Khan on his victory as she said campaigning to be mayor had been an "honour and privilege"."I will continue to hold Sadiq to account, for hard-working families, motorists and women," she said. "I urge Sadiq to make London better for all our sakes."Counting started at 09:00 BST on Saturday and all candidates attended City Hall for the official announcement at about 17:00.Mr Khan won constituencies including Lambeth & Southwark, Barnet & Camden, City of London & East, Merton & Wandsworth, Greenwich & Lewisham, Enfield & Haringey and North East - all of which he won at the last contest in 2021.He gained West Central from the Conservatives, with a 5.2% swing to Labour from the Tories, and South West from the Tories with a 2.7% swing.

News.Az