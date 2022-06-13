London to host 5th session of Azerbaijan-UK intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov arrived in London for a visit to attend the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to be held on 14 June, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

It is expected to hold discussions on the work done since the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, cooperation on the further improvement of the business environment, increasing investments, energy transition, digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture and others.

The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission are Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister for Exports Mike Freer.

News.Az