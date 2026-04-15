India's exports up modestly as imports outpace growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s total exports, including both merchandise and services, increased by 4.22 percent during the fiscal year 2025–26 (April 2025–March 2026), reaching 860.09 billion U.S. dollars compared to the previous financial year, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to him, merchandise exports rose from 437.7 billion U.S. dollars in the previous year to 441.78 billion U.S. dollars in fiscal 2025–26, recording a growth of 0.93 percent.

He noted that the main drivers of merchandise export growth included engineering goods, petroleum products, mica, coal and other ores, other cereals, and handicraft items.

Meanwhile, imports increased at a faster rate of 6.47 percent to around 970 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a widening of the overall trade deficit from 94.66 billion U.S. dollars last year to 119.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2025–26, according to the official.

News.Az