Goldman launches new bitcoin ETF filing

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Goldman’s asset management division plans to launch a bitcoin-focused ETF designed to provide exposure to the cryptocurrency while also generating income through options strategies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The product aims to combine price exposure to Bitcoin with additional returns from derivatives trading, offering a more structured approach to crypto investing compared with traditional spot funds.

The move comes shortly after competitors, including Morgan Stanley, introduced their own bitcoin-related investment products, reflecting growing institutional interest in the sector.

However, the launch comes at a challenging time for crypto markets. Bitcoin has fallen significantly in recent months amid broader risk-off sentiment driven by volatility in global markets and geopolitical uncertainty.

Analysts caution that while income-generating features may appeal to some investors, the structure of the ETF still leaves exposure to downside price movements, which could limit demand.

The filing did not disclose fees or a specific launch date, though the fund could debut later this year.

The initiative follows Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s recent expansion into exchange-traded products after its acquisition of Innovator Capital Management, a firm known for developing structured and options-based ETFs.

While crypto ETFs continue to attract interest, inflows have been uneven, with some income-focused bitcoin funds experiencing withdrawals amid market turbulence.

Goldman’s entry highlights how traditional financial institutions are increasingly seeking ways to package digital assets into regulated investment products for mainstream investors.