Tokyo stocks end higher as Nikkei extends gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average rising 256.85 points, or 0.44%, from Tuesday to close at 58,134.24, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index also finished higher, gaining 15.06 points, or 0.40%, to end at 3,770.33.

During the session, the Nikkei briefly climbed above the 58,000 mark for the first time since March 2, reflecting continued market strength.

However, gains were partially limited by profit-taking, as investors became cautious about the rapid pace of the recent rally. Dealers noted that buying activity was largely concentrated in heavyweight stocks, contributing to volatility in the session.

News.Az