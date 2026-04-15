S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures hover near records as Iran talk hopes rise

Futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered just below the flat line, following a strong trading session that left the S&P 500 within reach of a new all-time high, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump indicated potential progress toward ending the conflict in media interviews late Tuesday, suggesting that peace talks could resume within two days and that an extension of the current two-week ceasefire might not be necessary. He told Fox Business that the war appears “close to over.”

Investors are now awaiting further clarity on diplomatic developments, which could help sustain the rally that has largely erased market losses linked to recent tensions involving Iran.

The S&P 500 has recorded gains in nine of the past ten sessions and is nearing its late-January peak. At the same time, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite has extended its winning streak to ten consecutive sessions.

Market attention is also turning to the ongoing earnings season, with major financial institutions including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley scheduled to report results later in the day.