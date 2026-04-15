Nutella-maker Ferrero cooperates with EU probe

Ferrero said it is aware of the ongoing on-site inspections and is providing all requested information to investigators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments follow a statement from the European Commission earlier this week confirming that it had conducted raids at the premises of an unnamed chocolate and confectionery company over suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.

The investigation focuses on potential breaches of competition laws, including concerns about cartel activity and other anti-competitive practices.

While the Commission did not officially name the company involved, media reports identified Ferrero as the firm under scrutiny.

Ferrero, best known for products such as Nutella and Ferrero Rocher, is headquartered in Luxembourg and operates globally in the chocolate and confectionery market.

EU regulators regularly carry out surprise inspections when investigating suspected competition law violations, though such actions do not imply any formal finding of wrongdoing.

The company has not been accused of any wrongdoing at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The case highlights continued regulatory scrutiny of major food and consumer goods producers operating within the European Union, particularly in markets where competition concerns are closely monitored.