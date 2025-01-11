Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 11

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people have died as a result of the fires in Los Angeles County, California.

Five people died in the Palisades fire zone, and six more - In the Eaton fire zone, News.Az reports, citing CNN. Currently, six wildfires are burning across the county, consuming a total of 15,200 hectares. The two largest fires, Eaton and Palisades, remain only 3% and 8% contained, respectively.The devastation has led to widespread disruptions, including the cancellation of 3,500 flights across the United States on Friday. In addition, 169,000 people in California are without electricity, and the Getty Museum, home to a $10 billion art collection, evacuated most of its staff.The wildfires began on January 7, exacerbated by dry and windy conditions. Nearly 180,000 residents have been issued evacuation orders as the fires continue to spread, destroying over 10,000 structures and causing damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars.

News.Az