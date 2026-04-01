Switzerland halts Patriot payments until US confirms delivery dates

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Switzerland will continue to suspend payments for the Patriot air defense system until the US provides firm delivery dates and payment deadlines, the Swiss Federal Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

"The timing of delivery to Switzerland of the Patriot long-range ground-to-air defense system remains uncertain," the department said in a statement, adding it would keep payments on hold "until the United States has firmly announced" a revised schedule, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It noted that the decision was communicated to the Swiss Federal Council during Wednesday's meeting.

The US has indicated that deliveries of the long-range ground-to-air system would be delayed in order to prioritize support for Ukraine. Switzerland said, according to the department, this shift in priorities has "profoundly modified the contractual basis" and raised questions over delivery timelines, payment plans and financial implications.

Bern has already halted payments, since last fall, to a US-managed deposit fund used under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, which finances multiple defense procurements. According to the Defense Department, US authorities draw on this fund for several acquisitions, including the F-35A and spare parts for the F/A-18.

In recent months, the US has used Swiss payments initially allocated for the F-35A to cover Patriot-related costs, while also requesting additional contributions to the fund, it added.

"If the liquidity of the fund falls below a critical threshold, projects could be suspended or even abandoned," the ministry warned, noting that this could affect not only the Patriot system but Switzerland’s broader procurement portfolio under the FMS framework.

At the same time, Switzerland stressed that key defense priorities must be protected. It said decisions related to the Patriot system “must not jeopardize” the acquisition of F-35A jets or the supply of spare parts for the F/A-18 fleet, adding that payments linked to the F-35A were advanced in late March to ensure continuity.

The government said it expects further clarification from the US in the coming weeks on delivery timelines, costs and the consequences of potential delays. The Swiss Federal Department of Defense is set to submit proposals on the next steps by the end of June, according to the statement.

In parallel, Switzerland is examining the possibility of acquiring an alternative long-range air defense system, preferably produced in Europe, with a final decision expected later this summer.

News.Az