Cameo partners with TikTok to boost popularity

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In an effort to regain its popularity, celebrity greeting app Cameo launched a new TikTok integration that allows U.S. creators to offer personalized Cameo videos directly to their fans through the short-form video app.

The new partnership aims to help creators increase their earnings while simplifying the process for fans to request Cameo videos, News.az reports.

Creators can now sign up to provide personalized messages within TikTok, making it easier for their followers to access this offering right alongside the content they are already engaging with. For those creators already on Cameo, this integration helps them reach a broader audience.

The integration is a smart move for Cameo as it capitalizes on the millions of creators on TikTok and their extensive fan bases. TikTokers represent one of the fastest-growing segments on the platform, with popular TikTok stars like Ash Trevino, Alex Dougherty, and SmoothPapi currently topping Cameo’s leaderboard.



Cameo CEO Steven Galanis noted in the announcement that “Cameo videos regularly go viral on TikTok” and “TikTok talent delivered its strongest year yet on Cameo in 2025.”

Cameo was once valued at $1 billion during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing fans with an opportunity to connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages. However, the company experienced a significant downturn in 2024, witnessing a valuation drop of over 90%. It has also struggled to meet its financial obligations, including a hefty $600,000 fine imposed by the Federal Trade Commission. In an attempt to regain attention last year, Cameo launched a birthday planning app called Candl.

The partnership also reflects broader trends in the media landscape, where companies increasingly see the value in influencers to enhance their offerings. Streaming services like Tubi and Peacock have recently partnered with popular creators to make original content.

TikTok already boasts several features that facilitate interaction between fans and creators, including the ability to send tips and virtual gifts, as well as subscriptions, and a newly launched “bulletin board” for creators to share public messages with their followers.

News.Az