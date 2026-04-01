OpenAI raises $122B in funding at $852B valuation

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Generative AI giant OpenAI has announced another hefty capital injection, having secured $122 billion in a funding round from investors including Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.

This latest tranche brings OpenAI’s valuation to $852 billion. Continued adoption of ChatGPT has spurred explosive growth for OpenAI, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The platform has more than 900 million weekly active users and over 50 million subscribers, and enterprise clients comprise roughly 40 percent of OpenAI’s revenue. The company has consistently advanced its product offerings, having recently launched its latest AI model, GPT‑5.4, and expanded its reach into the health, scientific discovery and commerce industries.

“OpenAI is becoming the core infrastructure for AI, making it possible for people around the world and businesses, big and small, to just build things. The broad consumer reach of ChatGPT creates a powerful distribution channel into the workplace, where demand is rapidly shifting from basic model access to intelligent systems that reshape how businesses operate,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Together, consumer adoption, enterprise deployment, developer usage and compute form a reinforcing flywheel that is translating capability into economic impact.”

The new funding supports OpenAI’s goal of building an AI “superapp” that encompasses ChatGPT, its coding agent Codex, internet browsing and other agentic capabilities. The company will invest in building out the infrastructure for its intelligent solutions to serve consumers, enterprises and developers more efficiently.

News.Az