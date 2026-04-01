Pashinyan stands against continuation of Karabakh movement

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Armenian Prime Minister declared during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin that the Karabakh movement should not continue, as peace has already been established between Yerevan and Baku.

"I have already publicly stated in Armenia that we should not continue the Karabakh movement, since Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity within the framework of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration," he said, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

"Yerevan recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and moreover, Russia's top leadership has also publicly stated this twice," the Armenian prime minister added.

News.Az