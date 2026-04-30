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Louis Arnaud describes Evin Prison as "The Den of Evil" - VIDEO

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Louis Arnaud describes Evin Prison as The Den of Evil - VIDEO
Photo: Euro News

Former French hostage Louis Arnaud has described Tehran's Evin Prison as "the den of evil". Arnaud spent nearly two years in the facility, notorious for torture and executions, following his arrest by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in September 2022, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

He recalled the psychological toll of being held in windowless cells where the lights were never extinguished. Arnaud was among several French nationals detained in Iran before his release in June 2024.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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