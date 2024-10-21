Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

German airline group Lufthansa has announced the extension of the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv to November 10, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The Lufthansa Group airlines... have decided to extend the suspension of their flights to Tel Aviv up to and including 10 November 2024,” the company said in a statement.A number of international air carriers, including Lufthansa, have suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon.

