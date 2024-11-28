Lukashenko points to 'NATOfication' of Europe, entire world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday warned that the "NATOfication" of Europe and the world is unfolding before our eyes, News.az reports citing TASS .

"The arms race is rapidly gaining momentum," Belarusian news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Summit in Kazakhstan’s Astana."The Eastern European region, especially Poland, continues its militarization. NATOfication of Europe and the world in general is underway," Lukashenko said."We record the worsening global situation every year," the President of Belarus continued. "The problem is not even that the system of checks and balances, which ensured international security and strategic stability, has faded into oblivion. We have been long hesitating to develop alternative legal mechanisms."According to him, such a state of affairs is beneficial to someone when the norms and principles of international law are replaced by some subjective and situationally changeable rules, instruments of military and media blackmail."Clinging to an elusive dominance, the West is increasingly speaking the language of arms, turning a blind eye to the threats of nuclear confrontation fraught with the destruction of the entire planet," the Belarusian president added.

