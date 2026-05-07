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The man accused of lobbing gasoline ​bombs at a ‌pro-Israel rally last year in Boulder, Colorado, ​killing one person ​and injuring at least ⁠a dozen others, ​pleaded guilty on Thursday ​to all charges he faced in state court, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ​fire-bombing suspect, Mohamed ​Soliman, 46, an Egyptian national, ‌entered ⁠his plea to dozens of felony counts, including first-degree ​murder under ​two ⁠definitions of the offense, each ​carrying a sentence ​of ⁠life in prison without the possibility ⁠of ​parole.

News.Az