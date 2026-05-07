Colorado fire-bombing suspect pleads guilty to all state charges
Source: Reuters
The man accused of lobbing gasoline bombs at a pro-Israel rally last year in Boulder, Colorado, killing one person and injuring at least a dozen others, pleaded guilty on Thursday to all charges he faced in state court, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
The fire-bombing suspect, Mohamed Soliman, 46, an Egyptian national, entered his plea to dozens of felony counts, including first-degree murder under two definitions of the offense, each carrying a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
By Faig Mahmudov