Blue Owl technology debt fund made $133 mln on SpaceX stake

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Blue Owl Capital said on Thursday that its publicly traded technology focused private credit fund, Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp, generated proceeds of $133 million from the sale of a stake in SpaceX.

The announcement was made by the fund’s president during a conference call, highlighting another profitable investment tied to companies controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The transaction underscores continued investor demand for exposure to SpaceX, one of the world’s most valuable private companies, amid growing interest in the commercial space industry and satellite communications sector.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp specializes in lending and investment activities focused on technology companies and growth oriented businesses.

News.Az