Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker meets Montenegrin counterpart

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On the sidelines of the First Summit of Speakers and Presidents of Parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Member and Partner States, Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with Montenegrin Parliament Speaker Andrija Mandić.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova described the Parliamentary Assembly as an important platform for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and highlighted the successful organization of the First Summit in Montenegro, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Both sides underlined the importance of reciprocal visits, political dialogue, and parliamentary contacts in fostering Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations and expressed confidence that cooperation would continue successfully both bilaterally and within international organizations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova briefed her Montenegrin counterpart on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process.

Andrija Mandić emphasized that the establishment of peace in the region is regarded as a political victory for both countries and expressed his country**’**s support for the process.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az