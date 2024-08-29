Lukashenko vows never to deploy troops beyond Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that he will never order the Belarusian military to engage in battles outside the country's borders.

“No orders to go fight outside Belarus have been given or will be given. We will fight only when someone comes to us with bad intentions. That's it,” the Belarusian leader emphasized, News.Az reports citing BelTA.According to the report, Lukashenko made the statement when speaking about the Ukrainian crisis.“What I read makes me feel bad. These reviews of the world’s news media: ‘Lukashenko this, Lukashenko that. If he gives an order, they will go in there’,” he said.

