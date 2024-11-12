M5 road closed after fatal collision involving pedestrian

+ ↺ − 16 px

The M5 motorway in Somerset is closed in both directions following a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton at about 23:00 GMT on Monday, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The force said the girl had died at the scene and her next of kin had been informed. No-one else was injured in the collision.National Highways said the road was expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday morning, while inquiries were carried out and repairs are made to make the motorway safe.A diversion is currently in place between the two junctions, along the A38, but drivers are advised to avoid the area and check traffic updates before setting off on journeys.The site of the crash is near Creech Heathfield, close to Taunton. There are long delays on local roads, especially the A38 near North Petherton and Bridgwater.Police said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is urged to contact police.

News.Az