Macron announces France will recognize Palestinian statehood

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as a state, as anger intensifies over the rising death toll in Gaza and the growing number of people facing starvation in the enclave.

Mr Macron said he will formalise the decision at the United Nations General Assembly in September, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved.″

