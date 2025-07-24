Yandex metrika counter

Macron announces France will recognize Palestinian statehood

Macron announces France will recognize Palestinian statehood
Reuters

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as a state, as anger intensifies over the rising death toll in Gaza and the growing number of people facing starvation in the enclave.

Mr Macron said he will formalise the decision at the United Nations General Assembly in September, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


