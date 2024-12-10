Macron meets party leaders, set to name new PM in 48 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top party leaders in France met with President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss a resolution to the ongoing political crisis, following the ousting of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after a vote of no confidence. Macron is expected to appoint a new prime minister "within 48 hours," News.az reports citing AFP .

Heads of the two parties that tabled the motion against Barnier, the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed, were not present.French President Emmanuel Macron aims to name a new Prime Minister "within 48 hours", party chiefs who met him on Tuesday told AFP, after premier Michel Barnier was toppled last week.Macron had gathered leaders of major political parties at his Élysée Palace office in a bid to thrash out the conditions for a new government that could escape losing a no-confidence vote in France's hung parliament.Shutting out the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), Macron's initiative comes as caretaker ministers scramble to clarify France's 2025 finances, after the last administration fell over its cost-cutting budget.People close to Macron said he would propose "a method" to find a new government despite France's hung parliament.Barnier had been supported by the conservative Les Républicans and Macron's centrist camp. But the alliance was far short of a majority in a National Assembly and was brought down by a left-wing alliance, including LFI, and the far-right National Rally (RN).It was unclear how a broader base of support could be built for any new government.Most leaders are unwilling to compromise on issues such as last year's unpopular pension reform, or to tarnish their electoral image by co-operating with the unpopular president."We would prefer the debate not continue under (Macron's) auspices for a simple reason, because he is not in a position today to be the referee," Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure said as he arrived."Further discussions should instead take place at the National Assembly," Greens boss Marine Tondelier added.Even some in Macron's camp were sceptical."He's got it wrong, it's not up to him to form a majority, it's up to his prime minister," one long-time Macron backer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

