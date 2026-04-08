Trump claims 'complete victory' after Iran ceasefire

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President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had achieved a “total and complete victory” following an agreement on a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

“Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump told AFP shortly after the truce was announced, News.Az reports.

His remarks came after Washington and Tehran reached the temporary ceasefire deal aimed at halting escalating hostilities and opening the door for further negotiations.

News.Az