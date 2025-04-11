Macron: Trump tariff suspension is just 'fragile pause'

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 90-day suspension on tariffs imposed on countries only provided a "fragile pause."

"The partial suspension of American tariffs for 90 days sends out a signal and leaves the door open for talks. But this pause is a fragile one," wrote Macron on X, News.Az reports citing Reuters

"Fragile, because the 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles and the 10% tariffs on all other products are still in place. They represent 52 billion euros ($58.8 billion) for the European Union! Fragile, because this 90-day pause means 90 days of uncertainty for all our businesses, on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond," he added.

Macron reaffirmed that France and the European Union would present a united front in terms of negotiations aimed at reaching a deal and getting the American tariffs removed.

News.Az