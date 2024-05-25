“Made in Azerbaijan” brand on display for first time at Saudi Food Show 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani products under “Made in Azerbaijan” brand exhibited at The Saudi Food Show 2024 international food exhibition, in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the three-day exhibition, 20 Azerbaijani companies displayed their products at a “Made in Azerbaijan” stand organized with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.The Azerbaijani stand featured natural honey, confectionery, tea, caviar, various carbonated drinks, ice creams, fruits and vegetables and other products manufactured in the country.Local products, such as black caviar, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and non-alcoholic beverages aroused great interest among potential importers.The exhibition also featured meetings between local and foreign entrepreneurs.The event brought together more than 1000 exhibitors from 97 countries. Countries such as Türkiye, the U.S., Poland, Switzerland, France, Korea, Spain, Pakistan, Brazil, Malaysia, Qatar, Iraq and Cambodia also presented their stand at the exhibition.

News.Az