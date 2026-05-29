Madrid’s iconic Cibeles Fountain illuminated in Azerbaijani flag colors - PHOTOS

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Madrid's iconic Cibeles Fountain, located in the center of the Spanish capital, was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to mark May 28, Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

The visual tribute, in which the Cibeles Fountain was lit in blue, red, and green, was initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain and supported by the Madrid City Council.

The vibrant colors of the Azerbaijani flag, projected onto the iconic fountain throughout the evening, drew significant interest from residents and tourists in the Spanish capital.

Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Spain, expressed his gratitude to the Madrid City Council for supporting the initiative, describing it as a gesture that reflects friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He noted that such symbolic events help strengthen mutual understanding and closer ties between the peoples of both nations.

Following Azerbaijan’s restoration of independence in 1991, the Kingdom of Spain was among the first countries to recognize the achievement and establish diplomatic relations with the newly independent state.

News.Az