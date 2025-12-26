Maduro announces release of 99 political prisoners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela's government announced the release of 99 individuals who had been detained following the country's 2024 presidential election, which was marred by a prolonged political crisis and allegations of fraud that helped secure President Nicolás Maduro's new term.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, the Ministry for the Penitentiary Service said those released had been detained for their alleged involvement in "acts of violence and incitement to hatred" following the 2024 vote, when protests erupted after the National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement comes as tensions increase with the United States and in naval military deployments ordered by President Donald Trump grow near Venezuela's coast.

"The national government and the justice system have decided to review cases individually and grant precautionary measures in accordance with the law, allowing for the release of 99 citizens, as a concrete expression of the state's commitment to peace, dialogue and justice," the ministry said.

News.Az