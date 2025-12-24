US declares Maduro regime illegitimate, tightens sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has declared Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government illegitimate and is stepping up sanctions to cut off financing for his regime, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said at a Security Council meeting.

Waltz emphasized that Maduro and his allies have rigged elections and accused the regime of funding the Cartel de los Soles, recently designated a foreign terrorist organization. Sanctioned oil tankers remain the regime’s main economic lifeline, the US stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The single most serious threat to this hemisphere is from transnational terrorist and criminal groups,” Waltz said.

The US has increased its military presence in the region, blocked sanctioned vessels, and intercepted two Venezuelan oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea this month. Russia and China opposed the US actions, warning of potential escalation. Venezuela dismissed the accusations, calling the US the source of regional instability.

Tensions have intensified over Venezuela’s oil reserves, with President Trump threatening military action if Maduro does not leave office.

