Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Hawaii Island
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake shook the Island of Hawaii late Sunday night.

The earthquake occurred ast 11:04 p.m. HST and was located deep below the area of Pāhala in the Kaʻā district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami was not expected from the event, and said some areas may have experienced shaking.

