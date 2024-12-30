Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Hawaii Island
Photo: iStock
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake shook the Island of Hawaii late Sunday night.The earthquake occurred ast 11:04 p.m. HST and was located deep below the area of Pāhala in the Kaʻā district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami was not expected from the event, and said some areas may have experienced shaking.