Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Berkeley, San Francisco - VIDEO

A preliminary magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck in Berkeley, San Francisco Bay Area, early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 2:56 a.m. and had a depth of about 4.8 miles, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The temblor was likely felt in much of the Bay Area. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says it was on the Hayward fault line.

The Shake Alert system was activated.

News.Az