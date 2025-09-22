Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Berkeley, San Francisco - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Berkeley, San Francisco - VIDEO
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A preliminary magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck in Berkeley, San Francisco Bay Area, early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 2:56 a.m. and had a depth of about 4.8 miles, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The temblor was likely felt in much of the Bay Area. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says it was on the Hayward fault line.

The Shake Alert system was activated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      