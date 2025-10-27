Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Napier, New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Napier in New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay region early Monday morning, according to the country's Earthquake Commission and Geological Survey (GeoNet).

The tremor hit at 1:08 a.m. local time at a shallow depth of about 24 kilometers beneath the surface, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Residents across Napier and nearby towns including Hastings, Havelock North, and Clive reported light shaking, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

GeoNet classified the quake as minor, noting it was likely felt as mild vibrations throughout the region. The shaking was also reported as weak as far as Wairoa, roughly 70 kilometers from the epicenter.

New Zealand experiences frequent seismic activity due to its position along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where several tectonic plates meet and cause regular tremors.

News.Az