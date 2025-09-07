Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes northwest Turkey, no casualties reported

People spend the night at a stadium after an earthquake in Sindirgi in the western Balikesir province, Turkey, August 11, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Efekan Akyuz)

An earthquake measuring 4.9 struck Turkey’s northwestern Balikesir province on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, News.Az reports citing the Reuters.

The quake, in Balikesir's Sindirgi region, was at a depth of 7.72 km (4.8 miles), AFAD said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that AFAD and other emergency teams were carrying out inspections in the field after the quake.

News.Az