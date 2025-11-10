Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts east of Yamada, Japan

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts east of Yamada, Japan
Photo: Shutterstock

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck 144 kilometers east of Yamada, Japan, at 22:04 GMT on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, centered near 39.36 degrees north latitude and 143.62 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      