Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts east of Yamada, Japan

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck 144 kilometers east of Yamada, Japan, at 22:04 GMT on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, centered near 39.36 degrees north latitude and 143.62 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released.

